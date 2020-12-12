11 Jigawa youths die in fatal road accident on their way to Kano for Nigerian Navy screening exam

Eleven young men from Gagarawa Local Government Area of Jigawa State have died in a road accident while travelling to Kano for the Nigerian Navy screening examination/Aptitude test.

The accident occurred along Jigawa-Kano road on Saturday, December 12, when their vehicle rammed into a trailer, which was parked wrongly by the road.

It was gathered that the candidates left their homes around 5:00 a.m. hoping to reach their destination on time for the exam.

The Nigerian Navy Apitude Test for the 2020 recruitment exercise takes place today at 30 centres across the nation.

A resident, Abba Muhammad, identified the deceased persons as Auwalu Mohammed; Mutari Sule; Ibrahim Sani; Katimu Muhammad; Dauda Salisu; Musbahu Yakubu, Rabiu Muhammad-Ado; Salim Muhammad-sani; Akibu Ubali-sale; and Murtala Salisu, while another, who died in the hospital, is yet to be identified.

Muhammad, whose brother was among the victims, told PREMIUM TIMES that reckless driving and…