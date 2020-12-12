796 new cases of COVID19 recorded in Nigeria

Nigeria recorded 796 new cases of COVID19 on Friday, December 11.

According to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control NCDC, FCT recorded 258 while Lagos recorded 248 new cases.

Other states with new cases include Kaduna-117, Katsina-52, Ogun-27, Kwara-23, Gombe-22, Adamawa-17, Plateau-15, Kano-6, Rivers-2, Ondo-2, Ekiti-2, Nasarawa-2, Sokoto-2 and Taraba-1

Nigeria has 72,140 confirmed cases with 65,722 patients discharged so far. Sadly, 1,190 deaths have so far been recorded.

See a breakdown of the number of cases per states below