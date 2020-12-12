Child-stealing syndicate that lures children using biscuits and sweets smashed in Imo and Enugu

The Abia State Police Command has clamped down on a syndicate that specialises in abducting children between ages 2 and 3, using biscuits and sweets as baits.

The syndicate was smashed on Friday, Dec 11, by the new security outfit, Rapid Response Squad, RRS, established by the Commissioner of Police, Abia State, CP Janet Agbede.

The Commissioner of Police who paraded the kidnappers at the command headquarters, said that the kidnappers were caught at various locations.

He explained that the police arrested them after they abducted the children of one Mrs Happiness Monday and Mrs Rejoice Ikechukwu, both of Umuochialla village in Osisioma Local Government Area of Abia State.

“The women reported to the Police that their children, Master Marvelous Monday, aged three years, and Master David Ikechukwu aged three years respectively were abducted by unknown persons.

“Based on the complaints, operatives of the State Rapid Squad, RRS, led by its Commander, SP Johnbull…