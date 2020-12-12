Former Rector of Enugu Polytechnic jailed for N1.1m fraud against students

Dr Isidore Ojukwu Nwankwo, a former Rector of Enugu Polytechnic, Ndeabor, Ani-Nri, Local Government Area has been remanded in prison custody after being arraigned in court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Nwankwo was arraigned on six-count charges bordering on conspiracy and obtaining money under false pretense to the tune of N1,153,700.00 (One Million, One Hundred and Fifty-three Thousand, Seven Hundred Naira), being the amount he obtained by fraud from some students of the school in contravention of Section 1(1)(a) of Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006 and Punishable under Section 1(3) of the Same Act.

His arraignment in court came after one Eze and 19 other students of the school petitioned the Enugu Zonal Office of the EFCC, alleging that they were deceived into believing that the school was partly owned by the Enugu State government and accredited by the appropriate authorities, following which they paid the sums of N5,…