Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu tests positive for COVID19

Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has tested positive for COVID19.

The state Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, disclosed this on Twitter on Saturday evening, December 12.

On Friday December 11, Governor Sanwo-Olu went into isolation after one of his aides tested positive for the novel virus.

”Following Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s exposure to a confirmed case of COVID-19, a PCR test performed yesterday, the 11th of December, has confirmed that he has indeed been infected with the virus, which is supported by mild symptoms and fatigue typical of a mild case of COVID.

Mr. Governor is receiving treatment and is being closely monitored at home by the very experienced State COVID-19 clinical team from IDH Yaba.

Mr. Sanwo-Olu is doing well on treatment and rest and we are confident that he will recover quickly and clear the virus. We are seeing slightly increasing number of COVID-19 positive cases in clusters in Lagos and all residents and visitors should…