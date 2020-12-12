Leadership Newspaper publisher, Sam Nda-Isaiah dies at 58

The publisher of Leadership newspapers, Sam Nda-Isaiah, has died.

Late Ndah-Isiah died on Friday night, December 11, after a brief illness. He was 58 years old.

Born in 1962 in Minna, Niger State, Nda-Isaiah, who held the traditional title of Kakaki Nupe, studied Pharmacy at Obafemi Awolowo University.

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress, he was one of the party’s presidential aspirants for the 2015 election.

He alongside former Vice President Atiku Abubakar; former Governor Rochas Okorocha and former Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso among others lost the ticket to President Buhari who later won the election after defeating PDP’s Goodluck Jonathan.