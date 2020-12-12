Photos from the wedding of ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo’s son, Seun + see the Mercedes Benz SUV he gifted his bride (photos/Video)

On Saturday December 12, Seun, one of the sons of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, got married to his beau, Deola Shonubi, at the Harvesters Christian Center in Lagos state.

The wedding reception took place at the Federal Palace hotel in Victoria Island.

The wedding had important guests in attendance. They included the Ogun state governor Dapo Abiodun, former EFCC boss Nuhu Ribadu, ex-NDDC Managing Director Timi Alaibe, and a host of others.

One of the highlights of the day was when Deola received the Mercedes Benz SUV Seun gifted her as a wedding present a few hours before they exchanged their marriage vows.

