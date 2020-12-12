President Buhari strongly condemns attack on Katsina secondary school

President Buhari has strongly condemned the bandits’ attack at the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara in Katsina State in the early hours of Saturday, December 12, charging the army and the police to go after the attackers to ensure that no student gets missing or harmed.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, says the President urged the school authorities to carry out an audit of the population of the students following shootings in and around the school that sent hundreds of them fleeing and scrambling over perimeter walls.

He also urged parents who rushed to the school and removed their children and wards to notify the school and police authorities in order to have a full account of the school population.