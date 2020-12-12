Ronaldo, Lewandowski and Messi named finalists for The Best FIFA Men’s Player 2020

World football governing body, FIFA, has announced that Juventus/Portugal attacker, Cristiano Ronaldo, Barcelona/Argentina forward Lionel Messi and Bayern Munich/Poland striker Robert Lewandowski are the three finalists for The Best FIFA Men’s Player award.

On November 25, a shortlist of 11 players including Kevin De Bruyne, Sadio Mane, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Sergio Ramos, Mohamed Salah, Thiago Alcantara and Virgil van Dijk was unveiled for the prize.

Lewandowski is considered the favorite for this year’s award after helping his club win the treble while breaking goal scoring records.

Ronaldo claimed the prize in both 2016 and 2017, when he dominated the voting after leading Real Madrid to successive Champions League trophies.

Messi, meanwhile, is the reigning holder of the prize but is widely regarded to have had a disappointing year where his club went trophyless

Lewandowski is now in the final three against Messi and Ronaldo and the winner will be announced on…