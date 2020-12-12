You are a winner and will always b e- John Dumelo’s wife writes comforting message to him after he lost out on being elected as a Ghanaian parliament member

John Dumelo’s wife, Gifty has penned down a comforting message to him after he lost out on being elected as a Ghanaian parliament member.

According to Mrs Dumelo, her husband put up a spectacular performance by contending on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress against the incumbent lawmaker, Lydia Seyram Alhassan of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and losing by a small margin.

She described her husband as an inspiration to many and went ahead to encourage him to forget about everyone and stand tall because his ”hardwork will forever remain in the hearts of the people of Ayawaso West Wugoun constituency.”

Gifty wrote;