Man United vs Manchester City Derby drama ends in goalless draw  (Photos/Recap)

Manchester United and Manchester City played out a bore derby stalemate at Old Trafford on Saturday night, December 12.

The game, devoid of excitement, was a missed chance for both teams looking for vital points to climb the Premier League table and catch league leaders Tottenham, Liverpool and Chelsea.

In the first half, Gabriel Jesus was off target while Riyad Mahrez brought a routine save from David de Gea while Scott McTominay almost scored from Victor Lindelof’s flick as United sought the breakthrough.

In the second half, Kyle Walker fouled Marcus Rashford but the decision with the home team hopeful of a penalty, but the decision was overturned as VAR revealed the United striker was offside.

Despite the tactical awareness of both teams, the math ended in a draw leaving United seventh in the Premier League and City a place below them.

The match comes after Manchester United’s Champions League exit following the loss against RB Leipzig during midweek.