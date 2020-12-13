President Buhari appoints Akwa as NDDC’s Interim Administrator

President Buhari has appointed Effiong Okon Akwa as the Interim Administrator of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Mr Akwa was until his new appointment the Acting Executive Director, Finance and Administration, of the NDDC, under the Professor Kemebradikumo Pondei-led Interim Management Committee (IMC).

According to a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina on Saturday, December 12, Akwa would henceforth oversee the affairs of the Commission till the end of the ongoing forensic auditing of the interventionist agency.