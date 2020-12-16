China, Turkey and Egypt top list of countries that jail journalists the most – New report alleges

??????

According to a new report released by the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), China is now the world’s worst jailer of journalists for the second year in a row.

According to the CPJ’s annual global survey, at least 274 journalists have been jailed by Dec. 1, exceeding the high number of 272 in 2016.

In it’s report, the CPJ, an independent press freedom advocacy organisation said:

“China, which arrested several journalists for their coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic, was the world’s worst jailer for the second year in a row.

“It was followed by Turkey, which continues to try journalists free on parole and arrests new ones.

“Egypt, which went to great lengths to keep custody of journalists not convicted of any crime and Saudi Arabia, follow in that order’’ the report said.

The CPJ noted that many of 47 prisoners in China were serving long sentences or were jailed in Xinjiang “without any charge disclosed’’.

The report added that when…