Healthcare worker with no history of drug allergies suffers serious reaction after getting Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine

An Alaska healthcare worker suffered a serious allergic reaction within 10 minutes of getting Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday, Dec 15.

At a news conference on Wednesday, Dec 16, officials said the woman, who remains unarmed, started flushing and experiencing other signs of an allergic reaction after getting the vaccine at Bartlett Regional Hospital in Juneau.

She was hospitalized and remains stable in the ICU with expectations to be discharged later today.

The woman has no history of allergies, according to a statement from the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services.

Dr Jay Butler, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) deputy director for infectious diseases, said this is the only allergic reaction reported in the country thus far.

The allergic reaction is believed to be similar to the anaphylactic-like reactions suffered by two healthcare workers in Great Britain, both of whom have since recovered, after they were given…