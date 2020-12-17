Keshia Knight Pulliam is engaged to actor Brad James

Keshia Knight Pulliam and actor Brad James are engaged.

The couple have been dating for the past year after they met on the set of the movie Pride and Prejudice: Atlanta, People reports.

James popped the question in early December, but they kept it private until they simultaneously posted the announcement on their Instagram pages on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020.

“I said Yes!!,” Pulliam wrote on Instagram, adding, “I LOVE YOU @mrbradjames !!!! This is my favorite photo from our magical engagement dinner. My desire is a lifetime and beyond filled with love & family. My heart is so filled with joy!! So excited to continue to choose each other & our family every day.”

James, a star on Tyler Perry’s For Better or Worse, posted the same photo and wrote: Boats and ships are safe in harbor, but that’s not why they’re built… Hitting the waters wit my @keshiaknightpulliam #engaged.”