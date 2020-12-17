Rapper, NaetoC celebrates his birthday with his wife and children (photos)

Rapper, Naetochukwu Chikwe aka NaetoC, turned a year older today December 17 and celebrated with his wife, Nicole, and their three children.
Nicole posted photos of the rapper with their children as he celebrated his birthday. She wrote
”It’s Super C’s Birthday- and I’ve been spoiling him all day with the money I’ve scammed from him throughout the year.
?
So blessed to have spent TEN birthdays with you @naetosuperc my love! Here’s to many many many more together. I love you to the moon and back, Super! Thank you for everything.?
See you smiling because you are married to such a prize of a woman! Isn’t God faithful???”
Source: Linda Ikeji