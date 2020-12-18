1145 fresh cases of COVID19 recorded in Nigeria

1145 fresh cases of COVID19 were recorded in Nigeria on Thursday, December 17.

According to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control NCDC, Lagos recorded 459 fresh cases while the Federal Capital Territory recorded 145 fresh cases.

Other states with fresh cases include Kaduna-138, Plateau-80, Katsina-70, Gombe-52, Niger-31, Kano-23. Bayelsa-21, Bauchi-18, Ondo-18, Rivers-17, Ogun-12, Oyo-12, Edo-8, Nasarawa-8, Ebonyi-7, Osun-6, Ekiti-5, Kebbi-5, Borno-4, Jigawa-3, Akwa Ibom-2 and Anambra-1.

Nigeria now has 76, 207 confirmed cases with 67, 110 patients discharged so far. Sadly, 1201 deaths have been recorded so far.

See a breakdown on the number of cases per states below