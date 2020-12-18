Former Miss England is helping produce Covid vaccine after dropping beauty pageants for science

Ex-Miss England Carina Tyrrell has spent the last year spearheading Covid research at Oxford University after dropping beauty pageants for science.

Dr Tyrrell, 31, is part of the Oxford team working to make sure the right coronavirus vaccine is safe enough to be rolled out.

Her team has been responsible for working on the Pfizer, Moderna and Oxford AstraZeneca vaccines.

Along with scientists and doctors, Dr Tyrrell has worked to find the most suitable vaccine and make sure it has the correct funding.

Speaking out about her efforts, CarinaTyrrell said it is her job to make sure “nobody is left out” and ensure it will be effective in everyone.

Tyrrell said: “I have looked at all of the vaccines with the team and we published a piece of work a few months ago.

“At that time we had looked at 728 studies. Looking at the Pfizer, Moderna and the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine.

“I’ve been looking at the vaccine and therapeutic clinical trials trying to identify…