Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp wins men’s coach of the year gong at FIFA’s Best Awards for second year in a row

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp has been named the men’s coach of the year at the FIFA Best Football Awards.

The 53-year-old German became the first to win the award twice, beating Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa and Bayern Munich’s treble-winning manager Hans-Dieter Flick.

Klopp first won the award last year following the Reds’ Champions League triumph. He was presented with the award again after ending Liverpool’s 30-year wait for a Premier League title.

In his acceptance speech, Klopp gave credit to his coaching team, saying: ‘I have to thank these boys. What we did in the last few years was really special.’

On the Premier League title, the German added: ‘I had no idea how it would feel and it felt absolutely overwhelming.

‘I have so many people to thank and most of all my coaches. If I had known we’d won it my coaches would be here with me. What we did in the last year is all about these boys.

‘We didn’t dream 30 years but we dream already for a few years.

‘It was…