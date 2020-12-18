The Lagos State Government Partners with Del-York Creative Academy to train 1000 creatives

Del-York Creative Academy (DCA) announces the launch of its flagship project: Creative Lagos in partnership with the Government of Lagos State through the office of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture.. The ground-breaking initiative will train and empower 1,000 Lagos State residents in order to position Lagos State as the primary productivity hub for the creative industry in Africa.

During an interview at the 2019 Style by Zenith Lifestyle Fair 2.0, recall that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu; on the capacity building needs of the industry said, “[The Lagos State Government] will be partnering with [Del York Creative Academy] and we will be making budgetary provisions to support such initiatives.” The initiative, ‘Creative Lagos’ is championed by the Office of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, under the stewardship of the Commissioner, Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf; she gladly announced that the flagship program was set to kick off in the first quarter of…