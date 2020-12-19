9-year-old Ryan Kaji tops Forbesâ highest-paid YouTube stars of 2020 list with earnings of $29.5 Million for the third year running





The highest-paid YouTube stars of 2020 have been revealed, and a 9-year-old boy holds the title of highest-paid YouTuber for the third year running. Child influencer, Ryan Kaji, from Texas racked in nearly $30m in a year from “unboxing” and reviewing toys and games on YouTube, nabbing 12.2 billion views. According to Forbes, the 9-year-old made $29.5m (£22m) from his YouTube channel Ryan’s World, as well as a further estimated $200m from Ryan’s World branded toys and clothing, including Marks & Spencer pyjamas. He also signed an undisclosed, but likely multimillion-dollar deal for his own TV series on Nickelodeon. Kaji, first began making YouTube videos in March 2015 after watching other toy review channels and asking his mother, “How come I’m not on YouTube when all the other kids are?” All earnings estimates are from June 1, 2019, through June 1, 2020. Jimmy Donaldson, a.k.a. Mr. Beast, is in at No. 2, earning approximately $24 million with three billion views. Dude Perfect is…







Source: Linda Ikeji