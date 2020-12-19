Dino Melaye denies woman ‘Susu Dino’ who shared a wedding poster of both of them claiming they will be getting married next week

Dino Melaye has put out a disclaimer after a woman shared series of photos of both of them claming they will be gettng married on Boxing Day, December 26.

Taking to his Instagram page, the Senator who represented Kogi West in the 8th National Assembly, denied knowing the woman stating that the pictures were photoshopped. Dino added that the ”419” by the woman who calls herself ”Susu Dino ”had been taken too far.

”419 taken too far. General Public i dont know this person talkless of marriage. Even for film it can’t happen. SDM is not available ooo” he wrote

In another post, Dino wrote;