



Apparently, Gabourey Sidibe's fiance, Brandon Frankel proposed to her naked. The Empire actress took to Instagram to wish Frankel a happy birthday with a photo of him proposing to her. He had nothing on and covered his male member with the letter balloons that he proposed with. Gabourey shared the photo and wrote: "Happy Birthday @brandontour ! "You are the funniest, kindest, toughest, most protective man in the world. You’re always down for all of my hair brained schemes, from painting your nails, to eating rice noodle rose water ice cream, to ridiculous photo shoots like this 1! "Anyone could be the Clyde to my Bonnie but you are the Kel to my Keenon, the Romy to my Michele, and the Bert to my Ernie! I can not wait to drag you into adventures for the rest of our lives! Happy Birthday My Love! "And if y’all want to slide into his DM’s, his girl can fight." The post Empire star, Gabourey Sidibe wishes her man a happy birthday with photo of him proposing to her in the nude appeared…







