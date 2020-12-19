Police rescue man kidnapped in Jigawa

One Ibrahim Bronco who was kidnapped by gunmen from his hometown in Jahun Local Government Area of the state, has been rescued by the police.

The police spokesperson, Abdu Jinjiri who confirmed the incident said the victim was taken from his house by 12 gunmen on motorcycles at about 2am in the morning.

Jinjiri said Bronco was released due to the pressure by the police who mounted roadblocks in all the possible exits.

He said;