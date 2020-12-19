Police rescue man kidnapped in Jigawa

One Ibrahim Bronco who was kidnapped by gunmen from his hometown in Jahun Local Government Area of the state, has been rescued by the police.
The police spokesperson, Abdu Jinjiri who confirmed the incident said the victim was taken from his house by 12 gunmen on motorcycles at about 2am in the morning.
Jinjiri said Bronco was released due to the pressure by the police who mounted roadblocks in all the possible exits.
He said;
“Today, being Saturday 19/12/2020 at about 2am, the police in Jahun LGA received a distress call that unknown hoodlums numbering about 12 armed themselves with dangerous weapons, stormed the house of one Ibrahim Bronco ‘m’ 52years of Bakin Kasuwa quarters, Jahun LGA, robbed him the sum of N140,000, fired some shots in the air and whisked him away on motorcycles.
“On receipt of the call, the police rushed to the scene, blocked all the entrances and exits in the town, and alerted the neighbouring divisions.
“To this end, the…
