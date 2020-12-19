Singer Tems tells Ugandan singer Bebecool to avoid Nigeria for the rest of his life

Nigerian singer, Temilade Openiyi popularly knowns as Tems has warned Ugandan artiste Bebecool to avoid Nigeria for the rest of his life.

Recall that Nigerian singers Tems and Omah Lay were arrested last Sunday Dec 13 in Uganda following a concert in the country for breaking Covid-19 rules.

Bebecool is said to be one of the people who spearheaded the arrest of the Nigerian artists as he made a post on Facebook prior to the event, stating that he’ll make ”every effort to fail the event.”

Taking to her Twitter handle on Friday December 18, Tems asked Bebe Cool to run for his life if he finds himself in an place she is at, as nothing will stop her from pouncing on him. See her pots below.