Flavour shares heart-melting video of himself serenading his aged father





Highlife music star, Flavour took to Instagram to share this heart-melting video of himself serenading his aged father, Elder Benjamin Okoli during his visit to his family home. Sharing the video, the singer wrote in his caption: 'My Xmas gift to papa'







Source: Linda Ikeji