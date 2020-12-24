Flavour shares heart-melting video of himself serenading his aged father

Highlife music star, Flavour took to Instagram to share this heart-melting video of himself serenading his aged father, Elder Benjamin Okoli during his visit to his family home.  Sharing the video, the singer wrote in his caption:  'My Xmas gift to papa'



Source: Linda Ikeji

