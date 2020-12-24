Pastors and church workers who attended Shiloh 2020 allegedly down with COVID19





A worker at the Living Faith Church presided over by Pastor David Oyedepo, is allegedly currently battling with COVID19.

Journalist, Fisayo Soyombo, who shared this on Twitter handle, said the worker in question believes he contracted the virus while attending the yearly Shiloh programme of the church that took place between December 8 to 13. The said worker claims some pastors who attended the program have also started showing symptoms of the disease.

Fisayo says the worker’s wife, daughter, and domestic employee have started showing symptoms of the viral disease.

”A worker at the Living Faith Church is down with COVID-19 after attending Shiloh 2020. His wife, daughter and domestic employee are exhibiting symptoms of the virus — even their dog! Some pastors who attended Shiloh are down with the virus too. This worker didn’t want to physically attend Shiloh, held from December 8 to 13, but had no alternative because the church made it compulsory for workers. As can be seen…





Source: Linda Ikeji