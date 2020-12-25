Actor, Shemar Moore tests positive COVID-19

American actor, Shemar Moore has tested positive for Coronavirus.

The 50-year-old actor who is the lead character in CBS’ “S.W.A.T.” series revealed this on Instagram on Thursday December 24. Shemar disclosed that he first thought it was food poisioning till he underwent the test.

He wrote;

“I thought I had food poisoning… chills and aches all day today… still can smell, taste, no cough, no runny nose … I feel fine now.

“I have to accept test results… I feel fine now… but I have to be responsible!!!!” he added. “My Xmas n New Years is clearly not gonna be the best… my last year and a half has not been the best… but I WILL BE OKAY!!!!”