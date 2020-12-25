Bandits open fire on traders at Kaduna community market, kill 7 and burn truck loaded with 330 bags of maize (photo)





At least seven people, including two members of a vigilante group, have died after suspected bandits opened fire on traders at a weekly Galadimawa Market in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Wednesday, December 23.

Samuel Aruwan who is the state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affair confirmed the attack to newsmen in a statement released today December 24. He said the bandits sneaked into the market around 4pm and opened fire.

“The Kaduna State Government has been informed that several armed bandits were neutralized at the outskirts of Galadimawa in Giwa local government area of Kaduna State. The armed bandits were neutralized after they attacked the weekly Galadimawa Market on Wednesday evening, where two vigilantes and five citizens lost their lives. According to the security report, the armed bandits sneaked into the market around 4pm and opened fire on the vigilantes, in the process killing the following operatives: Yusuf Magaji Iyatawa and Dabo…





Source: Linda Ikeji