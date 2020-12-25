Funke Akindele-Bello’s New Movie, Omo Ghetto The Saga Premieres In Cinemas Nationwide. Here’s Where You Can See It

The most anticipated movie of 2020, Omo Ghetto The Saga, directed by Funke Akindele-Bello & JJC Skillz has officially premiered in cinemas nationwide today, Christmas Day, 25th of December 2020.

With Omo Ghetto The Saga’s star-studded casts including Funke Akindele-Bello, Chioma Akpotha, Eniola Badmus, Bimbo Thomas, AY Comedian, Deyemi Okonlawon, Akah Nani, Toke Makinwa, Yemi Alade, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Mercy Aigbe, Timini Egbuson, Alex Ekubo, Chigul, Nancy Isime, Zubby Michael, Tina Mba, Martinsfeelz, Tobi Makinde, Sani Danja among others, you and your family will definitely have the time of your lives!

Go watch Omo Ghetto The Saga in cinemas with your friends and family today! The movie follows Lefty and her friends, Nikky, Busty and Chummy Choko in Askamaya Ghetto. You can take Lefty out of the ghetto but can you take the ghetto out of her?

See the cinema schedule of Omo Ghetto The Saga below:

G