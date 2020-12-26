Actress Etinosa welcomes baby girl (photos/video)

Actress and comedian Etinosa Idemudia, has welcomed a baby girl.

 

She shared the good news on her Instagram page on Saturday December 26.

”This year, I received the best gift ever…..The Gift of Motherhood
I am eternally grateful to God”she wrote

 

While congratulating her, her colleague in the movie industry, Babarex, revealed that she welcomed a baby girl. 

”Like play like play …. I started calling you mama Itohan from 3/4 months. Today Itohan is here. Congratulations sis @etinosaofficial … God bless you and your baby girl.”he wrote

Watch the video she shared showing off her baby bump below..

 

Source: Linda Ikeji

