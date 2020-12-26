Dispatch rider arrested while fleeing with company’s motorcycle and client’s goods

A dispatch rider has been arrested alongside another for stealing a motorcycle belonging to their employer.

The suspects identified as Francis Obeya and Emmanuel Abah were arrested following a distress call received from a Lagos based company at the Police Command’s control room that a dispatch rider with the company was sent to deliver a certain goods to a client but absconded with the goods and the motorcycle.

Ogun police spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi said the suspects were arrested while heading towards Sagamu – Ore road around 12:30am on Friday December 25.

The suspects will be transferred to Ogun state Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department(SCIID) for further investigation as directed by the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, for onward transfer to the Lagos State Police Command which is the jurisdiction of the crime.