Gunmen attack prayer camp, kidnap Kaduna PFN chairman and his wife

Suspected kidnappers have abducted a cleric, Apostle Emmanuel Egoh Bako and his wife Cindy Bako.

Bako, who is the Kaduna State Chairman of the Penticostal Fellowship of Nigeria and his wife were kidnapped in Jema’a local government area on Christmas Day.

The State Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who confirmed the incident on Saturday, December 26, said the gunmen attacked the Albarka praying camp along the Afana-Fadan Kagoma-Kwoi road before abducting Apostle Bako, his wife and one Mr Douglas from the camp.

The Commissioner said troops arrived the location and pursued the kidnappers but they were able to escape with the victims.