Gunmen in army uniform assassinate Kogi LG vice chairman’s husband

Hassana JB Ishaku

Gunmen suspected to be assassins have killed Ishaku Gata, husband of the vice chairman of Kogi local government council of Kogi State, Hon. Hassana JB Ishaku.

It was gathered that Gata and one other person identified as Joshua Jonah were shot dead by five gunmen in army uniform while returning from farm at Tanahu community.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, a member of the victim’s family, who survived the attack, David Jerry, said he was returning from the farm with the deceased when five armed men laid ambush on them around 9:48 am on Tuesday.

According to Jonah, five of them including the deceased, boarded motorcycles to the farm to harvest sesame seeds, when the gunmen laid ambush on them.

Jerry said he and two of his brothers managed to escape through the bush and trekked about two kilometers before arriving at neighbouring Adabo village.

“Two of my other brothers and I had to trek two kilometers inside the bush as the gunmen…