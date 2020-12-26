Muslims visit church in Nasarawa to celebrate Christmas with Christians

Members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, known as Shia, visited a church in Lafia, Nasarawa state, on Christmas day to show their solidarity with the Christian population.

They attended church at the Evangelical Reformed Church of Christ (ERCC), Graceland Lafia, Nasarawa State.

Leader of the Islamic group, Mallam Muhammad Amin said that they were at the church to pray for the healing of the country and Nasarawa State in particular as well as rejoice with Christians on the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ, Tribune reports.

Mallam Amin noted that the birth of Jesus Christ was significant to mankind hence the need for them to rejoice together in love as enshrined in the Holy books, adding that the two major religions believe that Jesus Christ is the true Messiah.

He said: “We are today worshipping here with our Christians brothers and sister to Strengthens the bond of unity, oneness and to pray for the healing and forgiveness of our country and Nasarawa in…