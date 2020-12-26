Nigerian national, two Indians arrested with drugs worth over N2m

Three suspected drug peddlers, including a Nigerian national, have been arrested in Bengaluru after 100 grams of MDMA drug worth around Rs 5 lakhs (N2,587,427.40) was allegedly recovered from their possession, the Central Crime Branch said on Thursday, December 24.

The accused have been identified as Ude Ude Uja, 33, from Nigeria and two locals, Prasoon K, 27, of Kasaragod and Anand Chandran KV,27, of Kannur, Kerala.

CCB police said the trio were nabbed when they came to Balaji layout near Kattigenahalli, Yelahanda to sell drugs.

Around Rs 5 lakhs, one car, one bike, three mobile phones and cash have also been seized.

A case in the matter was registered at Yelahanka police station.