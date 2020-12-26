“This is a rude shock. You died in my hands”- Late filmmaker, Chico Ejiro’s wife, Joy, recounts his last moments

Wife of veteran late filmmaker, Chico Ejiro, Joy, has described his sudden demise yesterday Friday, December 25, as a ”rude shock”.
Chico who is well known in the movie industry, died after suffering a seizure on Christmas day.
In a post shared on her Instagram page, Joy who was married to him for 26 days, says he died in her hands.
”This is a rude shock!!!!!!!! we had a lot of plans for Christmas, we spoke a lot about how the day will go, we were recounting how GOD has been good to us this year and how grateful we are to be alive, I never knew it was going to be my last midnight gist with you. You died in my hands Chico, you left me so confused and devastated.
In all, I thank GOD for giving me the opportunity to spend the last 26yrs with you, you were a selfless man who was a wonderful husband and a great father.
I’m consoled by the beautiful life you lived and the impact you made in the movie industry and all that crossed your path. You will forever be in our…
