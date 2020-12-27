BBNaija’s Khafi and Gedoni hold their wedding (photos)

Big Brother Naija stars, Khafi and Gedoni have tied the nuptial knot months after getting engaged.

Khafi who shared photos from the wedding on Instagram, stated that the best thing happened this year even though the worst thing also happened. She also disclosed that they will be celebrating next year.

She wrote;

On this day last year I woke up engaged to the love of my life. The worst thing happened this year but through the tears and sorrow the best also happened too, and that is signing on the dotted line to spending the rest of my life with you. We couldn’t celebrate this year (next year loading!) but genuinely, I celebrate and thank God every day for you @Gedoni. Cheers to married life #MrsEkpataLoaded

Gedoni on his own part wrote;