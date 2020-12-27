Black Lives Matter movement gave me extra drive in 2020

Reigning Formula One champion, Lewis Hamilton has stated that the Black Lives Matter movement gave him extra motivation in 2020, a year he didn’t just only win his seventh Formula 1 world title, but he equalled Michael Schumacher’s F1 record of winning seven World Championships and passing the German’s total of 91 grands prix victories.

He was also voted the 2020 BBC Sports Personality of the Year earlier this month.

This year, Hamilton, 35, was always taking a knee on the grid and wore anti-racism slogans in support of the cause during the season.

His team, Mercedes, also adopted a black livery for the 2020 campaign in a stand against discrimination.

Hamilton, speaking to BBC Radio 4’s program on Saturday, December 26, said: “I had this extra drive in me to get to the end of those races.”

Speaking to historian and BBC presenter Professor David Olusoga: “It was a different drive than what I’ve had in me in the past – to get to the end of those races first so that I could…