Gunners end winless run in Premier League to save Mikel Arteta’s job

Arsenal recorded an important victory over London rivals, Chelsea on Saturday night, December 26, ending their seven-game run without a win in the Premier League and easing the pressure on manager, Mikel Arteta.

This was the Gunners’ first top-flight win since 1 November.

Alexandre Lacazette, the club’s highest goalscorer those season, sent goalkeeper Edouard Mendy the wrong way from the penalty spot in the first half before Granit Xhaka curled in a superb free-kick 10 minutes later to put Arteta’s side in control.

British/Nigerian player, Bukayo Saka’s cross then dropped into the top corner early in the second half to put the game to bed despite Tammy Abraham’s second half consolation goal.

Apart from a few skirmishes by Chelsea in the second half, it was a well-deserved victory for Arsenal, who climb to 14th.

