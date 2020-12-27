Instigating regime change outside the ballot box is not only unconstitutional but also an open call to anarchy

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has fired back at bishop of Sokoto Catholic diocese, Mathew Kukah over his comment about President Buhari.

Recall that the Catholic Bishop who alleged that President Buhari is nepotistic, also averred that there would have been a coup if a non-northern Muslim president tried a fraction of what Buhari did. He accused Buhari of institutionalising northern hegemony by “reducing others in public life to second-class status”.

Reacting to this, Mohammed insinuated that Kukah was instigating regime change outside the ballot box which is not only unconstitutional but also an open call to anarchy.

He added that while religious leaders have a responsibility to speak truth to power, such truth must not come “wrapped in anger, hatred, disunity and religious disharmony”. The Minister further stated that the challenges Nigeria may be going through at this moment can only be tackled when all leaders and indeed all…