Lagos state government shut Landmark Event Centre and 11 others for violating COVID19 protocols

The Lagos State government has shutdown Landmark Event Centre and 11 other facilities for violating COVID-19 protocols.

The facilities were shut down during an enforcement operation led by the Director-General, Lagos State Safety Commission, Lanre Mojola. The team was out in the state on routine enforcement and monitoring activities to enforce compliance with the government’s directive on COVID-19 pandemic, especially as it concerns social and recreational centers.

Some other facilities sealed are DNA Night Club, Buzz Bar, Silverfox, Cocoon, Westend Nightclub, Rumours, Lekki Waterside, Landmark Event Centre and The Wave Beach club.

According to Mojola, event centers that broke the government’s seal and continued partying would be charged to court once documentation had been properly processed. He said the government was committed to curbing the spread of the virus and would leave nothing to chance to achieve this mandate.

Nigeria is currently experiencing the…