A grieving father from Zamfara state took to Facebook on Saturday, December 26, to mourn the death of his daughter.

According to Aminu Tsafe, his daughter died shortly after giving birth to her son last week Saturday. It’s not clear from the post if the baby also died.

“God is great. Today is one week since my daughter Balkisu’s death after giving birth. Her and her son and all of them may God accept his thing. May God have mercy on them, may God accept her.” he wrote.