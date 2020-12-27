Two killed during Christmas carnival in Benue

A Christmas carnival at Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State ended up bloody, as two people were reportedly killed.

The deceased died after a policeman allegedly shot into the crowd during the music carnival which was organized by a young millionaire, and also had Davido as one of its headliners.

Channels Television reported that the event was yet to commence when sounds of gunshots resonated within the premises, leaving people scampering for safety around 11pm. It was later gathered that the shots might have been fired by one of the policemen believed to be on duty.

An eyewitness said;