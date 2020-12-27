We will mobilise youths and women to occupy Tompolo’s properties if EFCC refuses to vacate

A militant group, the 21st Century Youths of the Niger Delta and Agitators with Conscience (21st CYNDAC) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene over Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) refusal to vacate the property of Chief Government Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo and also unfreeze his accounts.

In an electronic mail statement released by the group’s Coordinator ‘General’ Izon Ebi on Sunday December 27, the militants stated that they will mobilise youths and women to occupy Tompolo’s properties if EFCC refuses to vacate the property in 30 days.

The group which accused the anti-graft agency of disobeying a valid court judgement which acquitted Tompolo of wrongdoings, averred that the appeal became necessary to avoid the development snowballing into another round of unrest and agitations in the Niger Delta region.

They added that they will no longer sit back and watch the agency oppress one of the illustrious, beloved and most respected…