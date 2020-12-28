17-year-old girl calls out Nigerian actor for allegedly having anal s3x with her when she was just 14 after lying about his age





A 17-year-old girl has called Nigerian actor, Justin Ugonna for allegedly having anal sex with her when she was just 14 after lying about his age. According to the lady, she felt comfortable with Justin after he claimed he will be turning 17 that December even though he was 20. She disclosed that she got to know his real age after she saw a video of the actor who blocked her on Snapchat after they made out several times, celebrating his 23rd birthday. In purported chats she attached to the call-out post, Justin didn't deny the act but kept questioning on her on why she's going public with it now he's having the best moment of his life. See the post below;







Source: Linda Ikeji