Bodybuilder who married his Silicone sex toy reveals she’s ‘broken’ and needs to be repaired

Yuri Tolochko, the famous Kazakhstani bodybuilder who married his silicone girlfriend, has come out to reveal his doll wife is bow broken just days before they planned to celebrate the holidays and she needs to be repaired.

In a recent interview, Tolochko explained that his new wife has been sent away to another city to be repaired after she became “broken” shortly before their first Christmas as a married couple.

The revelation comes just weeks after they officially married, one year after the bodybuilder proposed to the sex doll, who he calls Margo.

He told British tabloid the Daily Star that when she comes back from repairs in January 7, which is when Christmas is celebrated in Kazakhstan, it would be “a gift for both” of them.

He also added that their relationship has recently become more private unlike before when he usually posted about their relationship on Instagram.

“After the wedding, I decided to show her less to people,” Tolochko said.

