Governor Nyesom Wike threatens to impose fresh lockdown in Rivers state

Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, has threatened to re-impose lockdown beginning from January as the number of coronavirus cases surge in the State.

A statement released by his Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri, says the governor gave the hint of the imminent second phase of lockdown during the thanksgiving church service in celebration of the 90th birthday of Mrs. Priscilla Nwanediye Mark, at the St. Martin’s Anglican Church, Omagwa in Ikwerre Local Government on Sunday.

He said the refusal of most churches and markets in the State to enforce the compulsory wearing of face masks in adherence to COVID-19 protocol has led to an increase in the number of confirmed cases of the viral disease in recent times.

He said the State government had initially relaxed the restriction on the number of persons who worship in churches, but with the second wave of COVID-19, he will by this week announce new stringent measures to check the spread of COVID-19 cases in the…