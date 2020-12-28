Governor Zulum visits villages where Boko Haram killed three and destroyed schools last weekend

Governor Babagana Zulum has visited the villages in Hawul local government area in the southern part of Borno state, which were attacked by Boko Haram last weekend.

It was learnt that three persons were killed in Shafa, among whom were two hunters. Thousands of bags of farm produce recently harvested by farmers were also looted by the insurgents.

Zulum who inspected the destroyed property in Yimirshika, Azare, Sabon-Kasuwa and Shafa communities, promised them that better days are ahead.

He ordered the reconstruction of properties, including a police station and market stalls, and also ordered the provision of six patrol vehicles and other security components to strengthen local security network in Shafa.

Surveillance vehicles are also to be provided for hunters and vigilantes in Yimirshika.