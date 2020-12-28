Gunmen assassinate businessman in Ondo

The police in Ondo state has launched an investigation into the suspected assassination of a businessman, Babatunde Adeluka Olubasa, at a hotel in the Ijapo area of Akure, the state capital on December 26.

According to reports, Babatunde was trailed to the hotel by three armed men after attending a function in Akure.

“The killing of Tunde was a clear case of someone who had been targeted. The guys who killed him (Babatunde) had requested a lighter from him at the bar. But he declined their request. Tunde’s reaction gave them the move to engage him in an argument before opening fire on him. After shooting him, they also descended on him with a small axe to completely snuff life out of him.”a source said

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the state police command, ASP Tee-Leo Ikoro, said it was a case of assassination and that investigation has commenced.